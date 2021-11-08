1 Bedroom Home in Irwin - $69,900

We are excited to offer this FULLY REMODELED home (2012) in Irwin, IA. The custom, soft-close Martha Stewart cabinets in the kitchen are "to-die-for." You'll love the large pantry, the spice rack, the lazy susan, & how the double trash cabinet pulls out. The gorgeous appliances are included! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home features 1 large primary bedroom with an expansive walk-in closet. The second room can be used as a child's bedroom, office area, or exercise room. The high efficiency furnace was new in 2019, & the 3rd room in the home can be used as a laundry room or potential 3rd bedroom. You'll love the views off the patio enjoying watching the sun go down! The basement garage fits a car comfortably, and their is a partial bathroom in the basement as well. You'll love the location& size of the lot to host gatherings with your friends!