1 Bedroom Home in Vail - $79,450

Tired of renting and wanting to make a home yours? Look no further than this quaint 1-2 bedroom home with 1 full bathroom with walk-in shower, eat-in kitchen, dining area, open living room, main floor laundry and a full partial finished basement. Home also features an attached garage with wheelchair ramp, wood deck, and a second detached garage with a large extra lot. This home would make a great starter home or investment property. Call for your personal tour today!