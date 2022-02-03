Tired of renting and wanting to make a home yours? Look no further than this quaint 1-2 bedroom home with 1 full bathroom with walk-in shower, eat-in kitchen, dining area, open living room, main floor laundry and a full partial finished basement. Home also features an attached garage with wheelchair ramp, wood deck, and a second detached garage with a large extra lot. This home would make a great starter home or investment property. Call for your personal tour today!
1 Bedroom Home in Vail - $79,450
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three candidates for chief of police for the City of Denison went through an assessment process facilitated by Jeff Cayler, of Cayler Consulti…
Arrests
Also asks for restitution in amount of $1,461,480.29
Arrests
Supervisors propose cooperation among county childcare centers
Warranty Deed
Arrest and citation
Fundraising and fun were on the agenda Saturday night at the Memorial Hall in Manilla as the Little Hawks Childcare Center Board hosted its an…
Kiana Schulz drained a free throw with no time on the clock, as the Denison-Schleswig girls squeaked out a 43-42 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory…
The City of Denison is getting closer to the conclusion of a search for a new police chief.