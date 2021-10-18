 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Westside - $144,900

  Updated
If you like a home with character, we have the one for you! This well cared for home has beautiful woodwork, ceiling beams colonnades, built in storage and so much more. Large living room and adjoining dining room. Updated kitchen with a ton of cabinets. Main floor laundry, bathrooms on both levels. Finished family room in basement with bath, non-conforming bedroom and walk out. 3 garages (2 attached, 1 in the basement.) Large enclosed porch in the front and composite deck on the side for grilling. Big yard presents so many options. Attic is spray foamed and ready to be finished for even more living area. Call today to see this awesome home!

