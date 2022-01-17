 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $125,000

One look will do at this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arcadia. Home sits in a quiet area that overlooks the co-op giving it that country feel. Main level laundry with washer/dryer included. One car garage but does have a double driveway. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, large living room & lots of storage options. Finished family room in the basement with the potential for 2 more bedrooms. Call today for your tour!

