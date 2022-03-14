 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $124,950

Check out this great 2-3 bedroom home located in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 2-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open kitchen with solid wood cabinets, a large dining area off of the kitchen, and an open living room with new bamboo flooring and a bay window. This home also features a 1 car attached garage, composite deck, and concrete patio. Call today for your own personal tour!

