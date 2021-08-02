Tired of renting? Own this two bedroom home cheaper than rent! A new furnace and updated kitchen make this a solid property with all appliances included. There's plenty of space in the attached one-car oversized garage and even more in the backyard that features an additional detached garage. Lots of character that needs to be seen to be appreciated - contact us today!
2 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $52,500
