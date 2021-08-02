Are you looking for a great starter home? This one owner home features 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and main floor laundry. The walkout basement features a second kitchen, a full bathroom, possible 3rd bedroom, plenty of storage space. Exterior features include a newer roof, patio out front, an attached garage, detached garage, and storage shed all on 4 lots. This home is priced to sell and won't last long! Call for a personal tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $87,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Monday was Tyler Knight’s first day on the job as the new Yellow Smoke Park Ranger for Crawford County Conservation.
Arrests
Deaths
Hospital: “Get the vaccine”
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
Denison Mayor Pam Soseman brought to the city council’s attention last week an individual’s complaint about the appearance of the four-sided m…
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.