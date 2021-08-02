 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $87,000

Are you looking for a great starter home? This one owner home features 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and main floor laundry. The walkout basement features a second kitchen, a full bathroom, possible 3rd bedroom, plenty of storage space. Exterior features include a newer roof, patio out front, an attached garage, detached garage, and storage shed all on 4 lots. This home is priced to sell and won't last long! Call for a personal tour today!

