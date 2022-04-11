 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Denison - $109,900

  • Updated
Take a look at this well maintained home with 2-3 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with dining area, open living room with patio doors to a wood deck, lower level family room, laundry, and walkout. Home also has a tuck under one car garage, 2 wood decks, concrete patio and storage shed. Updates include a newer of, windows, gutters, and exterior doors. This home is priced to sell and will not last long so give us a call today for a personal tour!

