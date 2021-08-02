Check out this 2-3 bedroom home that features 2 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, dining area off of the kitchen, an open living room, and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level features a possible bedroom, and another bathroom. This home has new tile flooring throughout and also features a wood deck that overlooks the large 14,000 sqft lot. This home is priced to sell and won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Denison - $117,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Monday was Tyler Knight’s first day on the job as the new Yellow Smoke Park Ranger for Crawford County Conservation.
Arrests
Deaths
Hospital: “Get the vaccine”
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
Denison Mayor Pam Soseman brought to the city council’s attention last week an individual’s complaint about the appearance of the four-sided m…
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…