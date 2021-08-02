2 Bedroom Home in Denison - $117,000

 Skip to main content
  Updated
Check out this 2-3 bedroom home that features 2 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, dining area off of the kitchen, an open living room, and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level features a possible bedroom, and another bathroom. This home has new tile flooring throughout and also features a wood deck that overlooks the large 14,000 sqft lot. This home is priced to sell and won't last long!

