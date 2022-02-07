Check out this newly constructed property that features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, open living room and dining area. This property also features a master suite with private full bathroom, large master closet and access to the laundry room from the master closet. Home also has a two car attached garage and walkout to a back patio. This entire property was built with efficiency in mind along with modern finishes and accessibility for all with its lack of stairs both inside and outside of the home, and 36' + doors throughout. If you have been looking to downsize or are just wanting something new to call your own, call for a personal tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Denison - $209,900
