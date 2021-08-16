This 2 bedroom condo features everything on the main floor. Open kitchen and dining with quartz counters, tile backsplash, and two tone cabinets. Large 2 car garage. Enjoy the country views on these beautiful spring nights.
2 Bedroom Home in Denison - $275,000
-
- Updated
