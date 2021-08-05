 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Denison - $72,500

This 1 story home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room with laminate flooring, and kitchen and dining area with tile flooring. Lower level has a possible family room, laundry, and a 1 car built-in attached garage. Updates include roof, siding, windows, exterior doors, some flooring, some paint, kitchen, and bathroom. This home is priced to sell!

