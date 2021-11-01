What a nice setting with spacious lot, mature trees for this move in ready home. Nice size kitchen with wood cabinets and dining area. Large living room with wood floor. 2 bedrooms (wood floors) on the main and 1 non conforming bedroom in the basement. Laundry includes a washer dryer stack unit. 2 sets of steps to the basement. Attached 1 car garage with 2 walk out doors. This home is available and priced right. Call today; we'd love to show it to you!
2 Bedroom Home in Denison - $89,500
