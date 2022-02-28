This is a great opportunity to own a large acreage with a ranch-style home to go with it! This home features 2-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining area, eat-in kitchen, and large basement area with family room and laundry. This home also features many garage stalls for all of your storage needs. Call today for your own personal tour of this property!
2 Bedroom Home in Dow City - $134,500
