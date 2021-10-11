2 Bedroom Home in Dunlap - $149,500

Take a look at this recently remodeled home that gives you that cabin feel without the woods. This home features an open floor plan with living room, kitchen, dining area, and open stairway. Main floor also features a possible bedroom, or family room with a fireplace. The kitchen features lots of storage and offers the eat-in feel while still remaining open to the rest of the main floor. The upper level features a large bedroom that is also updated. A majority of the interior has had a multitude of updates and deserves a look! The exterior of this home speaks for itself with its cabana like deck, fenced in backyard, water feature, beautiful landscaping, and plenty of room to spend time outside. This home is priced to sell and won't last long, call today for a personal tour!