This two bedroom, 1 bath, cottage-type home is located on a quiet cul de sac. The bathroom has been fully updated and is universally accessible. The furnace, water heater, ductwork are new in the last two years. New front door to provide wider entry. The entire house has new insulation. New roof in 2016. The nice, deep lot offers a detached garage and extra shed for storage.
2 Bedroom Home in Earling - $38,000
Updated
