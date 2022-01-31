 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $103,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $103,500

Take a look at this adorable one story home that features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home also features an open concept floor plan with a large window in the living room and bay window in dining room. This house also has a one car attached garage, storage shed, and good sized yard. This would make a fantastic starter home or investment property. Call for your own personal tour!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dennis Pirwitz

Visitation for Dennis Pirwitz, 62, of Charter Oak, will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in …

Barry Harm

Funeral services for Barry Harm, 54, of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron with b…