Take a look at this adorable one story home that features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home also features an open concept floor plan with a large window in the living room and bay window in dining room. This house also has a one car attached garage, storage shed, and good sized yard. This would make a fantastic starter home or investment property. Call for your own personal tour!
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $103,500
