 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $55,000

2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $55,000

2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $55,000

This Building features a 2 bedroom apartment with an open floor plan, the kitchen has oak cabinets, eating area, full bath, and main floor laundry. The property has front and rear parking and would make a great starter or investment property. This building is priced to sell.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics