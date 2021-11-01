 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $59,000

2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $59,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $59,000

Cheaper than rent! Have you been looking for a place to call your own? Look no further than this 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home that has been renovated on the inside and outside. Updates include new electrical, water lines, paint, flooring, bathroom, ceiling fans, and exterior paint. This home would make a great starter home or investment property! Call today for your own personal tour.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Louis Duncan

Mass of Christian Burial for Louis Duncan, 82, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics