Cheaper than rent! Have you been looking for a place to call your own? Look no further than this 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home that has been renovated on the inside and outside. Updates include new electrical, water lines, paint, flooring, bathroom, ceiling fans, and exterior paint. This home would make a great starter home or investment property! Call today for your own personal tour.
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $59,000
