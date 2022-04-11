 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $65,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $65,000

New listing in Manilla! Come check out this 2 bedroom, open concept home located conveniently next to the city park. Find plenty of room for entertaining in the large back yard and storage space in the 2 car garage and basement. Set up your personal showing today!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ina Knop

Private graveside services for Ina Knop, 91, of Denison, will be conducted Tuesday, April 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Ernest Poggensee

Funeral services for Ernest Poggensee, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, So…