2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $69,000

2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $69,000

New listing in Manilla! Come check out this 2 bedroom, open concept home located conveniently next to the city park. Find plenty of room for entertaining in the large back yard and storage space in the 2 car garage and basement. Set up your personal showing today!

