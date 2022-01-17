New listing in Manilla! Come check out this 2 bedroom, open concept home located conveniently next to the city park. Find plenty of room for entertaining in the large back yard and storage space in the 2 car garage and basement. Set up your personal showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $75,000
