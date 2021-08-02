2 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $79,000

Jump into homeownership this spring with this cozy 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Enjoy summer on your new front porch, or step inside and enjoy all woodwork and built-ins this home has to offer! Spend some time in this updated kitchen with quick access to your outdoor living spaces. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms, one complete with a walk out second story deck, and some much needed walk-in closet space! If that's not enough, your two car heated garage is sure to make for some fun entertaining moments! All located on a large lot, amazing backyard space, and extra garage/storage shed in back! Don't let this one slip past you! Call today and schedule you tour!