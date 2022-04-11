Location & Updates-these are the words that come to mind when viewing this newly listed home at 925 6th Street. This 2 bed, 2 bath ranch style home features; NEW countertops, flooring, windows, furnace, central air, roof & siding. The unfinished basement leaves plenty of potential and space for any buyer. This home sits on a large lot on right across from the city park and extensive city-wide, multi-use trail system. Call today for your personal showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Manning - $115,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
House fire, attempted murder charges preceded by domestic incidents
Arrests
Arrests
The Crawford County Community Foundation awarded $133,515 to Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its spring …
Charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson
Private graveside services for Ina Knop, 91, of Denison, will be conducted Tuesday, April 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
City issues RFQ
County to provide $10,000
Funeral services for Ernest Poggensee, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, So…