Location & Updates-these are the words that come to mind when viewing this newly listed home at 925 6th Street. This 2 bed, 2 bath ranch style home features; NEW countertops, flooring, windows, furnace, central air, roof & siding. The unfinished basement leaves plenty of potential and space for any buyer. This home sits on a large lot on right across from the city park and extensive city-wide, multi-use trail system. Call today for your personal showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Manning - $119,000
