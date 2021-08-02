Act fast to view this new listing on a beautiful corner lot in south Manning! This 2+ bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch style home includes an indoor and outdoor living space with established shade trees and landscaping. Plenty of room for hobbies or entertaining with an oversized 2 car attached garage and adjacent covered patio. Location is great on a quiet street with easy access to Manning Rec Center and IKM-Manning School only blocks away. Call Today!
2 Bedroom Home in Manning - $119,900
