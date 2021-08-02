 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Manning - $119,900

2 Bedroom Home in Manning - $119,900

2 Bedroom Home in Manning - $119,900

Act fast to view this new listing on a beautiful corner lot in south Manning! This 2+ bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch style home includes an indoor and outdoor living space with established shade trees and landscaping. Plenty of room for hobbies or entertaining with an oversized 2 car attached garage and adjacent covered patio. Location is great on a quiet street with easy access to Manning Rec Center and IKM-Manning School only blocks away. Call Today!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

Local

Dennis Nelson

  • Updated

Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics