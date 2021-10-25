 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Odebolt - $155,000

2 Bedroom Home in Odebolt - $155,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Odebolt - $155,000

See what small town has to offer. This is a great ranch style home in a quiet area, this home is a two bedroom, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen area, laundry and living room area on main floor. Family room in the basement with a two car attached garage. Lot size 100x300' Very large lot.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Marcia A. Pope

Funeral services for Marcia A. Pope, 56, of Odebolt, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Hom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics