Move right in this updated ranch on level lot with everything on one level. Large living room open to dining area and kitchen w/eating bar, stove, frig, DW and microwave. Oversized master bedroom with 3 closets (1 being a cedar closet), small office, master bath w/laundry and patio doors to the patio. Additional bedroom and totally updated bath along with rear mudroom area. 1 Car attached garage. Unfinished basement with Â½ bath. Beautiful yard with mature trees and landscaping. Many updates over the years.
2 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $142,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Arrests and Warrants
- Updated
“I wonder what she was thinking about on her way home,” said Ann Hanigan-Kotz of her great-great-grandmother, Caroline Olsen, who drove a wago…
Funeral services for Roger Brodersen 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison wi…
A visitation for Kenneth Anton Mueller, 25, of Urbandale, formerly of Ricketts, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, at t…
- Updated
The 2021 Denison Fashion Show is nearing completion.
Arrests and citations
Funeral services for Roger Harm, 78, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswi…
- Updated
Tax credits, ethanol plants to provide funding
The Denison High School (DHS) junior class gathered at Washington Park on Tuesday for “Rendezvous,” which is a yearly special event that is pa…