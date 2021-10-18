2 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $142,000

Move right in this updated ranch on level lot with everything on one level. Large living room open to dining area and kitchen w/eating bar, stove, frig, DW and microwave. Oversized master bedroom with 3 closets (1 being a cedar closet), small office, master bath w/laundry and patio doors to the patio. Additional bedroom and totally updated bath along with rear mudroom area. 1 Car attached garage. Unfinished basement with Â½ bath. Beautiful yard with mature trees and landscaping. Many updates over the years.