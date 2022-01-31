2 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $239,900

Here is a rare opportunity to own a super clean, well maintained acreage. On the hiway, with all the convenience of being in town, this acreage offers multiple outbuildings for chickens, horses, cattle, etc. Divided pastures, excellent fence. Hydrants, waterers on a great well. City water and well water both available in the house.. House features include newer roof, windows, heat pump. Nice big rooms with tons of storage. Additional bedroom possibilities with minor renovations. Beautiful stone patio with fireplace, fenced-in yard, and much more. Call or text today to tour this great acreage!