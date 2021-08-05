 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $84,450

  • Updated
Check out this perfect starter home! This home features 2-4 bedrooms, 2 on the main and 2 possible down, 1 full bathroom on the main, an eat in kitchen with all appliances to stay, an open living room with nice windows, and a full partial finished basement with possible family room, laundry, and potential bathroom. Exterior features include a one car garage, a large fenced in backyard, and storage shed. This home would make a great first home or investment property. Call today for a personal tour!

