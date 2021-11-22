 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,000

Nicely kept 2 bedroom home. Large living room, modern kitchen w/appliances and pantry cupboard, dining area w/built-in buffet area and breakfast bar. Main floor den as you come in from the garage. Full basement with finish potential, bath and laundry. Level yard w/rear patio. Available and ready to move in to, so call today.

Norman H. Timm

Norman H. Timm, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Ute, died Monday, November 15, at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

