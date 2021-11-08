This home has 2 bedrooms & a full bath on the main floor, hardwood floors, New roof in 2017, New breaker panel & wiring 2017, New H/E LP furnace in 2013 LP tank is rented, fenced in backyard, wooden play set & slide do not stay. Call for more details or a personal tour!
2 Bedroom Home in Ute - $29,500
