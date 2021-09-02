 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Ute - $49,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ute - $49,900

2 Bedroom Home in Ute - $49,900

Diamond in the rough!! Much Potential here!! Large lot, 2 car garage with this craftsman bungalow. Estate sale sold as~is...

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Jean M. Remmes

  • Updated

A funeral service for Jean M. Remmes, 95, of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics