This well kept home has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry on the main floor. A new roof will be installed in spring due to a hail claim, the Seller will be installing a new water heater, has about half the windows replaced, newer laminate flooring throughout, some new interior paint, Stove, fridge, washer and dryer stay. Call for more details or a personal tour!
2 Bedroom Home in Vail - $59,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Adrian Long, 30, of Denison and an Iowa State Patrol trooper, was among four people injured in an accident that happened in the southbound lan…
20% increase to sheriff’s salary causes friction
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at 402 Somerset in Vail Thursday morning. The scanner call reported that the back deck was…
Arrests, warrants and citations
An item on the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday agenda to discuss and approve 2022 holidays for county employees turned into a larger discussion …
St. Patrick’s Day Parade is March 12
As of July 1, Louise Galbraith will work full time at the Crawford County Courthouse as the Veterans Affairs director and General Relief admin…
WESCO seeks volunteer opportunities for members of The WAVE
Arrests and citations
Koch hired to do job on part-time basis