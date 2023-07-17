Participating in the “Drive, Chip, and Putt, Woodbine Golf Course 2023 Kids Camp” held on July
13, and 14, at Woodbine Golf Course were front row left to right Lawton Gochenour, Will
Dickinson, Kennidi Gakle, Caja Clark, Claire Dilocker, Hunter Landsperger, Braxton Ganzhorn,
Claire Gochenour, and Madison Swanson. Second row left to right Abby Oliver, Robert Kurth,
Breck Eilers, Ellison Clark, Aubree Peterson, Cayleigh Farley, Wesley Breyfogle, Wyatt Ridder,
and Asher Ridder. Third row left to right assistant coach Abe Fouts, Albert Moss, Graham
Johnson, Tenly Kurth, Maddie Sears, Tate Pape, Dayton Radloff, Conrad Thacker, Ryleigh
Murphy, and Bryant Ganzhorn. Back row Coaches Bob Fouts, Marshall Barney, Nick Oliver,
Mike Pitt, Calvin Christophersen, and Chris Collins.