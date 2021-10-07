Unlock the potential this 1500+ square foot 1.5 story home has to offer. This property has tons of character, main floor laundry, walk in pantry, and beautiful wood work. Large garage with a bonus lot included! Call today to schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $75,000
