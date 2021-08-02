 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Arion - $12,500

3 Bedroom Home in Arion - $12,500

3 Bedroom Home in Arion - $12,500

Looking for a summer project? Look no further than this handyman special! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom features an eat-in kitchen, dining area and partial basement. This home sits on a large corner lot with room to build or expand. Call today for your personal tour!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

Local

Dennis Nelson

  • Updated

Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics