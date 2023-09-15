Once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase this awesome acreage situated on some of the most beautiful acres this side of heaven. Located in a very private world that’s only a short commute from town. Site consists of 5 acres M/L, very impressive quarter mile paved driveway that is gated in two places. Mature trees, white fence, flower beds and garden areas, court yard, screened porch, open porch and more. Well-built all brick home with over 2500 square feet on each level that has been in the family since built with many amenities including 2 fireplaces, large rooms throughout, well maintained with quality, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and so much more. This home is one of a kind and one must see to appreciate.
3 Bedroom Home in Arion - $535,000
