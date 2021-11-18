3 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $79,900

Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that features an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living room, possible laundry room on the main floor and large main floor family room with a sliding door to a wood deck and tons of natural light! This home also features a partially finished lower level with laundry and walkout along with a one car garage. This home sits on a large corner lot and has been taken care of very well! Call today for your own personal tour!