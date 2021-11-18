 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $79,900

Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that features an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living room, possible laundry room on the main floor and large main floor family room with a sliding door to a wood deck and tons of natural light! This home also features a partially finished lower level with laundry and walkout along with a one car garage. This home sits on a large corner lot and has been taken care of very well! Call today for your own personal tour!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Bob Reisz

Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Reisz, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics