3 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $139,900

Quiet location with really nice ranch home with huge country kitchen (appliances included & washer & dryer). Spacious living room with large window. 3 bedrooms on the main with nice closets. Main bathroom has been updated with walk in tub. You'll love all the room in the lower level with egress. Finished family room large enough for the whole family, office/play room and plenty of nice storage. Updated furnace/ca and water heater. 2 car detached garage with carport.

