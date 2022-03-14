3 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $219,000

RARE ACREAGE sitting on 5.29 acres with amazing views and on hard surface road. This LOCATION is perfect, just north of Defiance, IA approximately 1 mile. . . there are 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath house with potential to have 4th bedroom on main floor, just needs a closet. Nice large kitchen with large pantry. Half bath on main floor and full bath upstairs with the 3 bedrooms. Updated electrical and plumbing. The laundry units are currently in the upstairs bathroom but can be on the main level. With your own personal touch, this home is ready for you to make it your own. This property in Shelby County is priced to sell quickly!