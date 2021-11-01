 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $233,000

Don't miss your chance on this gorgeous 1.33 acre property located between Defiance & Irwin (in IKMM schools). This 1 story brick home is in fabulous condition & has been taken well care of. The kitchen cabinets & hardwood floors have been restored to their original glory to go along with new countertops, backsplash, & kitchen faucet. This home has new windows with custom blinds, deck, & copper gutter system. With the 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms is the attic space that has potential to make into a kids play area or teenagers large bedroom. There is potential for the basement to be finished & a bedroom with a large closet also. Updated electrical & water heater are certainly a plus! The kitchen & laundry appliances and many items in the home are negotiable to stay!

