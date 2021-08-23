 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $159,900

Take a look at this beautiful home with 5 lots included! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an open kitchen, living room, screened in patio, and a three season room. This home also features a 2 car attached garage, and a 3 car detached garage, and 5 lots totaling

