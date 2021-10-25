 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $49,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $49,900

This 3 bedroom home minutes from Denison is priced to sell, with a full bath on the main along with all 3 bedrooms, and a 3/4 bath in the basement this would make a great investment property or starter home. Call today for a personal tour!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Marcia A. Pope

Funeral services for Marcia A. Pope, 56, of Odebolt, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Hom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics