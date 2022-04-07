Take a look at the 3 bedroom home that is available now! Located minutes from Denison. It features spacious living room and eat in kitchen with appliances. Gas heat with central air. Main floor laundry and bathroom. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large open porch and yard for upcoming spring weather. Detached garage is always nice. This home is priced less than current rental fees. Check it out today.
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $64,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson
Says volunteer EMTs in Denison would ease CCMH ambulance workload
Arrests and charges
Denison Livestock Auction’s spring machinery and equipment consignment sale attracted people interested in bidding on items from seed boxes to…
Arrests
Hospital subsidizes $200K-$300K of ambulance operations
Note from the City of Denison: The railroad crossings through Denison at South Main Street and South 15th Street are closed until further noti…
March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …
Boots, hats and bandanas were the costumes of the night as the fourth grade students from Broadway Elementary presented the musical, “Yee-Haw!…