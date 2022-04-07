 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $64,900

Take a look at the 3 bedroom home that is available now! Located minutes from Denison. It features spacious living room and eat in kitchen with appliances. Gas heat with central air. Main floor laundry and bathroom. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large open porch and yard for upcoming spring weather. Detached garage is always nice. This home is priced less than current rental fees. Check it out today.

