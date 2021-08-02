This 3 bedroom, full bath ranch style home has 1,995 square feet on main, New roof approx. 3-4 years old, New furnace and central air approx. 6 years old. Large spacious rooms,open floor plan. Fireplace has chimney but has not been used. Call for more details or a personal tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $69,500
