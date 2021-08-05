 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $79,500

3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $79,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $79,500

Make the call today to tour this very unique home on a corner lot just 5 minutes from Denison in Deloit, Iowa. This home features an open floor plan with tons of counter space, raised formal dining area, and unique hand crafted woodwork throughout. Beatiful open staircase up to the three bedrooms and common area. Full basement is clean and dry, with a second kitchen, ready to be finished to your liking! Recent updates include steel roof, vinyl siding, new furnace and central air in 2021. You are sure to be impressed as soon as you walk in this home!!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

  • Updated

AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics