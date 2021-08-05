3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $79,500

Make the call today to tour this very unique home on a corner lot just 5 minutes from Denison in Deloit, Iowa. This home features an open floor plan with tons of counter space, raised formal dining area, and unique hand crafted woodwork throughout. Beatiful open staircase up to the three bedrooms and common area. Full basement is clean and dry, with a second kitchen, ready to be finished to your liking! Recent updates include steel roof, vinyl siding, new furnace and central air in 2021. You are sure to be impressed as soon as you walk in this home!!