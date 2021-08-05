Make the call today to tour this very unique home on a corner lot just 5 minutes from Denison in Deloit, Iowa. This home features an open floor plan with tons of counter space, raised formal dining area, and unique hand crafted woodwork throughout. Beatiful open staircase up to the three bedrooms and common area. Full basement is clean and dry, with a second kitchen, ready to be finished to your liking! Recent updates include steel roof, vinyl siding, new furnace and central air in 2021. You are sure to be impressed as soon as you walk in this home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Deloit - $79,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Arrests and citations
Deaths
As a child, Angie Stangl knew she wanted to be a teacher. The realization came to her when she would play school with her nieces and nephews.
- Updated
One way to see more the unique features of Iowa is to get off the interstates and travel the other highways and the county roads.
- Updated
The new Wise Monkey Retreat Center has been in business for a month and owners Amy and Randy Healy said the business has filled a need in the …
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…