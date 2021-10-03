Check out this super clean home!! Recent updates include NEW roof, facia, soffit, gutters, siding, windows, complete new bathroom with tile shower, furnace, central air, duct work, paint, flooring, and laundry appliances. Sits on corner lot with additional off street parking as well as tuck under garage, with bonus work shop. Basement offers tons of clean, dry storage space. Call today to check out this neat house!!
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $106,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A collision on Avenue C at the intersection with Arrowhead Road in Denison on Tuesday evening sent one driver to the hospital with possible in…
Arrests, warrants, citations
A backdrop/projection screen that has been stored for many years – perhaps close to 100 – was brought onto the stage at the Donna Reed Theater…
Arrests
A number of months ago, Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) offered the idea of the City of Denison leasing the Boyer Fields, a group of soccer …
Arrests
John Albert Vetter, 81, of Arcadia, died on Monday, September 27, at his home.
- Updated
Amos Rasmussen accounted for all of IKM-Manning’s points on Friday night, as the Wolves picked up a big 16-6 victory over Tri-Center in Class …
- Updated
Giving students the confidence to learn their own way
Third Moderna dose available for immunocompromised individuals