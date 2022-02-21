3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $110,000

Take a look at this charming 1 1/2 story home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, main floor laundry, a large living room, dining room, and possible bedroom or living area. This home also features a partial basement that could make a great family room or extra storage space. Exterior features include a concrete patio, storage shed, and alley access. This home has been well taken care of and is worth a look! Call today for a personal tour!