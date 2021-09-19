 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $127,900

This well kept home has 3 bedrooms on the main one of which has laundry hook-ups, 2 & 1/2 baths, raised wood deck off the kitchen, walkout basement with insulated and sheetrocked walls, concrete patio off walkout basement. New roof 2 years old, newer furnace and A/C Seller will update the fuse box to a breaker panel. Nice level backyard. Call for details or a personal tour!

